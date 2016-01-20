Victoria's Secret Angels meet 'model hero' Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber

Who do the Victoria’s Secret Angels admire? Why Cindy Crawford, of course. The veteran supermodel and her aspiring model daughter Kaia Gerber paid a visit to the Angels’ set in Malibu on Tuesday.

Martha Hunt, Taylor Hill and Elsa Hosk each took to Instagram to share their encounter with the iconic 49-year-old. Elsa captioned the gorgeous photo of the model crew, “When you meet your model hero and her rad daughter.”

Photo: Instagram/@hoskelsa

Martha noted on her social media that the “amazing” model and her daughter dropped by their set, while Taylor wrote “it was so nice to meet” them both.

The meeting was equally exciting for Cindy who shared the group's photo on her own Instagram account writing, “Loved meeting these angels yesterday! Always fun visiting old friends and new on set.” Her 14-year-old daughter said, “Loved meeting these Angels.”

It was announced on Tuesday that the Victoria’s Secret Angels will return to CBS on with a Swim Special. The sexy swim show, which was filmed in St. Barth’s, will feature supermodels Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lais Ribiero, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt and more in addition to performances by Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas.

The Victoria's Secret Swim Special airs March 9 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.