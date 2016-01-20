Katie Holmes' life advice: 'Stay creative, dance off mistakes'

Everything gets better with age, just ask Katie Holmes. The actress-turned-director opened up in a new interview with More magazine about becoming more confident in her work and learning from her mistakes.

As a young actress, Katie admitted to the publication's February issue that she “had no life experience.” She explained, “I felt, 'I don't have anything to bring. I don't know what it's like to be, say, really angry. I'm doing the best I can.'”

Photo: Getty Images

However with age, the 37-year-old became more confident. She said, “I've gained confidence. I understand the kind of stories I want to tell. I have more experience in the business. I feel more certain."

Katie added, “I feel more creative. I feel ready.”

The Dawson’s Creek star also revealed that she likes to be around people who can teach her something new and does not believe in intimidation. She said, "[Being intimidated] is a waste of time. Just ask if you don't know something. Ask. You're probably going to make a mistake. Get over it … Some problems are never going to be solved. So dance them off, and you'll feel better."

Photo: More magazine

In her upcoming movie, Touched With Fire, the actress plays a poet suffering from bipolar disorder. Since starring in the film, the star admitted that she has gained a “greater empathy for people who are struggling with mental illness."

She continued, "Before the movie, I'd hear something about it and think, 'Wow. But that's over there.' Unfortunately, we're quick to judge, especially in this day of social media and the Internet—which I think is an ugly-maker. Everybody looks ugly when they're on the Internet. But I wouldn't want to live a flat life, with no pain."

Katie, who shares 9-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise, said that in life you have to “focus on the positive.” She said, “Stay creative. Go to things that interest you. Do work that’s fulfilling. Challenge yourself. What’s amazing about the human spirit, there are so many people doing inspiring things. If you focus on that, it makes your life richer.”

Touched With Fire hits theaters February 12.