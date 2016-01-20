Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock welcome their first child

Congrats are in order! Sam Claflin and his wife actress Laura Haddock are brand new parents. The Hunger Games star 29, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 30, secretly welcomed their new bundle into the world in December of last year.

Sam and Laura confirmed the birth of their first child Photo: Getty Images

The duo, who never made an official pregnancy announcement, surprised fans in November during the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, with Laura wearing a dress that showed off her baby bump for the first time.

Sam and Laura, who were married in July of 2013, have remained mum about their child. The details of the baby's name and gender are still kept under wraps, but his rep did confirm the birth to People.

Photo: Getty Images

Laura stepped out, sans baby belly and her husband, on Sunday night for the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in BBC hit series Luther, alongside Idris Elba.

The new mommy took to her twitter to show off her "line up" of shoes, before stepping out in a gorgeous lilac gown, that showed off her fit shape, and tweeting about her fabulous evening.

"Thank you @EmiliaWickstead @AimeeCroysdill @Lilly_Keys @samknight @criticschoice for a fab night."