An 'extremely heartbroken' Celine Dion prepares for the funeral of husband René Angélil

After an incredibly tough two weeks, which saw Celine Dion lose her husband and her brother, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer was seen for the first time as she traveled to Montreal. The singer was seen leaving Las Vegas and heading to her native Canada, where she will say a final farewell to her husband of 21 years, René Angélil.

"Her heart is in pieces," a source close to the singer told People. "She's extremely heartbroken."

The 47-year-old was reportedly at home with their three children, René Charles, 14, and 5-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy on the day that René tragically lost his battle with cancer, and the family have been together ever since.

Celine Dion is "extremely heartbroken" following the deaths of her husband and brother Photo: Getty Images

Celine and her children boarded a private jet in Las Vegas on Wednesday, with René's funeral due to be held at Notre-Dame Basilica on Friday. The 73-year-old reportedly arranged his own funeral in detail in a bid to ease Celine's burden and requested the venue as it is where he tied the knot with "the great love of his life" in December 1994.

René was a highly respected figure in Canada, and as such his funeral will be televised on three networks, and flags will fly at high mast. A chapel of rest will also be open on Thursday so members of the public can pay their last respects.

While it was speculated that Celine may perform a musical tribute to her husband, a representative for the singer has since denied the claims, but told TMZ one or two of her songs might be played during the service.

Celine's husband Rene will be laid to rest in Montreal on Friday Photo: Getty Images

The "Think Twice" hit-maker has been grieving for her husband in private, but broke her silence on Saturday to write a touching tribute to René on Facebook. "He will be remembered as a gentle man, generous and kind, an unprecedented visionary, a modern Pygmalion, a Renaissance man. All who had the privilege of knowing him and of working closely with him, whether personally or professionally, salute a leader and a man of great intelligence and wisdom," Celine wrote.

It's been a tremendously traumatic time for Celine. She lost her brother Daniel to cancer just two days after René died. The 59-year-old had battled throat, brain and tongue cancer and passed away in Montreal surrounded by his family.



The brave singer has confirmed that she will resume her Las Vegas performances on February 23.