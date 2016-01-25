Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's engagement is back on

Cue those weddings bells, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s engagement is back on! The couple, who split in 2013, has reportedly reconciled and sources tell Us Weekly, they are “picking up right where they left off.”

Miley and Liam in 2013 Photo: WireImage

The 23-year-old has been flashing her Neil Lane engagement ring that Liam popped the question with in 2012 on her Instagram account. A source close to the singer told People magazine, "Miley is beyond happy to be engaged to Liam again."

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 18, 2016 at 7:07am PST



"It might seem sudden, but they have been very close for the past few months," the source continued. "They just wanted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight while they figured things out.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer rang in the New Year, Down Under with her hunky Australian and his family. A friend of the couple told E! News, “[Miley] had the time of her life being with him and his family.”

They added, “She feels like they could pick up right where they left off. Miley has never gotten over Liam and always hoped they would get back together. She doesn't know where it will go, but she definitely still loves him."

The couple at the premiere of their movie 'The Last Song' in 2010 Photo: Getty Images

Miley and the 26-year-old actor first met on the set of their 2010 film The Last Song. Despite their 2-year split, the couple always spoke fondly of each other. Last year, the singer told ELLE UK, "Me and Liam are still so close and we love each other." Shortly after, the Hunger Games star told Men's Fitness that his feelings for his then-former fiancée would never change. He said, "We were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change. And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling."