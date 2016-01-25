One Direction's Louis Tomlinson is a dad!

One Direction has a new little member! Louis Tomlinson and stylist Briana Jungwirth welcomed their first child, a boy, on January 21, according to People magazine.

The 24-year-old’s stepfather, Mark Tomlinson, hinted at the family's new arrival on Friday tweeting, “Is that the patter of tiny feet?”

Is that the patter of tiny feet? — mark tomlinson (@tavtommo) January 22, 2016

Briana’s pregnancy was reported last July. Following news of his impending fatherhood, Louis said, “It's a very exciting time.”

With One Direction currently on hiatus, the first-time dad will have plenty of time to spend with his little boy. Despite reports that the boy band was splitting, a representative for the group previously told HELLO! that the claims are, “Fabrication and speculation."