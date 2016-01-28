Sundance 2016: Lily-Rose Depp makes her debut and more of the best moments

Celebrities are taking the slopes, and the red carpet, in Park City, Utah for movies, parties and snow. Here is a look at some of the best moments from the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 26: Hugh Jackman attended the Bai Lunch to celebrate 'Eddie The Eagle' at Rock & Reilly's during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 26: Maya Rudolph rocked her flea market overalls by Madewell at the Variety Fandango Studio during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Stephen Lovekin & Andrea Haks for Shutterstock
January 25: Mommy-to-be Jena Malone showed off her baby bump alongside Riley Keough at the premiere of 'Lovesong' during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 25: Brooklyn Decker looked chic at the premiere of 'Lovesong' during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 25: Lily-Rose Depp took Sundance by storm while discussing her new film 'Yoga Hosers' at the Deadline.com panel at The Samsung Studio. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 25: Annalynne McCord rooted for the New England Patriots during the Ainsworth Game Watch Party presented by Element Electronics. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 24: Sophia Bush looked winter chic during the A Celebration of Music in Film event presented by CanadaGoose during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 24: Lily-Rose Depp graced the red carpet during the premiere of her new film 'Yoga Hosers' at the Library Center Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 24: Chloe Sevigny kept warm inside the Variety Fandango Studio presented by Dockers. <br> Photo: Stephen Lovekin & Andrea Haks for Shutterstock
January 24: Chad Michael Murray and Francesca Eastwood attended the cast dinner for their new film 'Outlaw & Angels,' at the Kia Supper Suite by The Church Key and Maestro Dobel Tequila during Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: David Edwards
January 24: Actress Tika Sumpter (who plays Michelle Obama) attended the Rand Luxury Hosts 'Southside With You' at The Luxury Lounge at the St. Regis during Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 24: Lena Dunham, Jason Benjamin and Jennifer Konner hung out at Barclaycard Arrival Presents 364 Main before heading to Planned Parenthood's Sex, Politics and Film cocktail reception hosted by the 'Girls' star. <br> Photo: World Red Eye
January 24: Kristen Stewart joked around before being presented with an award inside the Indie Impact Award Dinner hosted by Samsung Studio. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Samsung
January 24: Football and date night! Parents-to-be John Legend and Chrissy Teigen warmed up inside the Weinstein Sundance Bowl Football Party at the Samsung Studio. <br> Photo: Getty Images for Samsung
January 24: Austin Butler browsed some Dockers clothing at the Variety Fandango Studio. <br> Photo: Stephen Lovekin & Andrea Haks for Shutterstock
January 24: Jenni Konner and Jason Benjamin posed with Lena Dunham, who talked about the final season of her HBO series 'Girls' at the Variety Fandango Studio. <br> Photo: Stephen Lovekin & Andrea Haks for Shutterstock
January 24: No sibling rivalry here! 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett supported his sister Jurnee Smollett-Bell at the premiere of her new WGN TV series 'Underground.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 23: Super sweet bling! Gabrielle Union tried out a bracelet and snagged some goodies from Stella and Dot's spring collection inside the KIA Supper Suite at the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: David Edwards
January 23: Annalynne McCord took the plunge during the Creative Coalition's Spotlight Initiative Gala at the Kia Supper Suite by The Church Key & Dobel Tequila. <br> Photo: David Edwards
January 23: The best part of skiing is what happens after! Joe Jonas enjoyed the NYLON + Dream Hotels Apres Ski event. <br> Photo: Matt Hayward for Getty Images
January 23: Newly engaged DJ Ruckus turned up the heat at TAO Park City presented by Tequila Don Julio. <br> Photo: Al Powers/Powers Imagery
January 23: Gabrielle Union had some fun at TAO Park City. <br> Photo: Al Powers/Powers Imagery
January 23: Winter Storm Jonas! Joe and Nick Jonas took a break from chilling things up on the East Coast to hang at TAO Park City. <br> Photo: Al Powers/Powers Imagery
January 23: John Legend ​stopped by Barclaycard Arrival Presents 364 Main during Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: World RedEye
January 23: Daniel Radcliffe ​stopped by ​It's SO MIAMI Oasis​ at ​Barclaycard ​Presents 364 during Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: World RedEye
January 23: Chelsea Handler ​stopped by ​It's SO MIAMI Oasis​ at ​Barclaycard ​Presents 364 Main at the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Chelsea Handler ​stopped by ​It's SO MIAMI Oasis​ at ​Barclaycard ​Presents 364 Main
January 23: Water.org co-founder Matt Damon participated in a panel session hosted by Stella Artois regarding the current global water crisis. <br> Photo: Rick Kern / Getty Images for Stella Artois
January 23: Autograph status! Kate Beckinsale signed the wall at Bar 53 at Rock & Reilly’s and 50 Bleu Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Michael Jacobson
January 23: John Krasinski signed the wall at Bar 53 at Rock & Reilly’s and 50 Bleu Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Michael Jacobson
January 22: Lots of laughs! Craig Robinson and Keegan-Michael Key attended the official 'Morris from America' after party at Bar 53 At Rock & Reilly's and 50 Bleu Lounge during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Lily Lawrence/Getty Images
January 22: Tech cutie! Adrian Grenier, Dell and Adobe hosted a dinner for VIP Filmmakers at the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 21: Chelsea Handler showed off her flexibility at the An Artist at the Table: cocktails and dinner program benefit at the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 22: Actresses Natasha Lyonne and Chloe Sevigny attend the Stella Artois Kick-off Party in the Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Rick Kearns / Getty Images for Stella Artois
January 21: Lucky lady Lyn Lear snuggled close to 'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm during the An Artist at the Table: cocktails and dinner program benefit during the Sundance Film Festival. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January 21: Director Judd Apatow and his not so little girl Maude posed on the carpet during the premiere of her new film 'Other People.' <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved