Kate Hudson's greatest accomplishment: Being mom to Ryder and Bingham

Kate Hudson is a Golden Globe-winning actress and businesswoman, but it you ask her, being a mom is the one thing in which she excels. The 36-year-old stopped by the NBC's Today on Monday, where she discussed parenting her two boys ― Ryder, 12 and Bingham, 4.

"The best thing I probably do is — I'll say I'm a pretty darn good parent," the Kung Fu Panda 3 actress admitted. "I’m going to pat myself on the back. I’ve got good kids."

Photo: WireImage

The mom-of-two is pleased with the kind of men her boys are growing up to be, which is a reflection of her work. She said, "Ryder's turning out to be — I'm really super proud of him. And I had something to do with that, so I think parenting is where I feel probably my strongest." Though Kate joked when they hit 18 years old, “We’ll see what happens.”

For now the actress and die-hard Denver Broncos fan is eagerly awaiting Super Bowl 50 on February 7 where her team will take on the Carolina Panthers. The stylish blonde showed off her Bronco fan ink while on the talk show.

Kate, who is a “big Peyton Manning fan,” confessed that she is the type of fan who jumps over furniture during football games. She said, “I grew up with three boys, that's what we do."

Photo: Snapchat

Before dropping by the NBC talk show to discuss her NFL team and parenting, the Fabletics founder was up early snapping away her morning workout session. Kate shared multiple videos on her Snapchat account throughout documenting her workouts. At 3:46 a.m., Kate showed off her impressive biceps with the hashtag, "#HustleHudson." After 4:46 a.m., the fitness guru wrote, "This is gonna be a long day."

Kung Fu Panda 3 opens in theaters January 29.

SEE KATE HUDSON’S DENVER BRONCOS TATTOO BELOW