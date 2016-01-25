​Kourtney Kardashian sets record straight on Scott Disick and Justin Bieber

There’s no bad blood between Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dished on her relationship with the father of her children during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday. “We’re not together,” Kourtney said, setting the record straight.

Photo: WireImage

After nine years and three children ‒ Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick ‒ the pair split over the summer because of Scott’s troubled behavior. “I feel like every day is different, but we’re totally getting along,” the 36-year-old admitted. “Like we have three beautiful kids together.”

Kourtney added, "But, ya know, [Scott’s] family. He'll always be."

The reality star also cleared up the air on her rumored romance with Justin Bieber. “We’re friends,” she told Ellen DeGeneres as she covered her face, to which the host said, “You’re smiling as if that maybe it’s beyond friends.”

The mom-of-three responded, “I’ve been smiling this whole time since I’ve been sitting here.”

“No, no. Not like that,” Ellen said. “That was a whole different thing.”

#SWISH A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 24, 2016 at 1:21pm PST



While Kourtney's current status remains in question, she did convene with her family over the weekend at Kanye West’s studio to listen to a preview of his upcoming record, Swish. The Wests, including Kim Kardashian, were also joined by the TV stars' younger sister Kylie Jenner.

So happy to be finished with the best album of all time pic.twitter.com/JBWa8OWvqw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 25, 2016

