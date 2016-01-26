Chris Hemsworth talks Miley Cyrus as he's revealed as the new face of Australia

Chris Hemsworth is the new face of Australia! The 32-year-old actor appeared in New York City on Monday night for the launch of Tourism Australia's new #SeeAustralia campaign.

Chris is Australia's new global tourism ambassador Photo: Getty Images

The handsome father-of-three, who recently moved his family back Down Under, said of his decision to leave Hollywood behind: "You don’t realize what you got until it’s gone... I loved living in California, but as soon as I got back to Australia it was like, 'Home is where the heart is.' This is a place special to me because of the opportunities and experiences I had... I don’t know anywhere else in the world that has the beauty or diversity."

Speaking of beauty, Chris opened up about the first time he took his gorgeous Spanish actress wife, Elsa Pataky, back to explore his home. "I took her to Victoria [where I grew up]. I was actually very sick at the time so she saw the inside of the hospital, and she was like 'I don’t get it, what’s the big deal?'" he joked.