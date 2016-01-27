Lady Kitty Spencer has nothing but love for sister Amelia's handsome boyfriend

Lady Kitty Spencer has set tongues wagging recently, after posting several pictures of herself alongside a tall, handsome male. Despite speculation that the man is Kitty’s latest love interest, it has been revealed that the young man is in fact her sister, Amelia Spencer's boyfriend, Greg Mallett.

The socialite cleared up confusion when she took to her Instagram page to wish Greg a happy birthday. “Happy birthday Gory! Thank you for being the best big brother I could ever wish for and the most amazing boyfriend to my sister!” wrote the 25-year-old. “We are all so lucky to have you in our lives and I love you with all my heart.”

Kitty is very close to her sister's boyfriend Greg Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer

Although the tall blond isn’t officially part of the Spencer clan, he has become well integrated in the family and gets on very well with Amelia’s siblings. Amelia, one of Lord Spencer’s twin daughters, met Greg seven years ago, when they both attended the University of Cape Town.

Lady Eliza, Amelia’s twin sister, also seems to be loved up with her boyfriend of four years, South African Matthew Rozowsky. With both her sisters in long-term relationships, Kitty seems eager to land herself a stable boyfriend, and according to reports, she may have found herself the perfect man. Lord Spencer’s daughter sparked romance rumors after she was spotted spending some quality time with Australian TV presenter, Josh Tobin

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Greg's birthday my sharing a fun photo montage Photo: Instagram/@kitty.spencer

Princess Diana’s niece was spotted with the Weekend Sunrise reporter several times during his South African getaway, after they both attended a wedding in Cape Town, three weeks ago.