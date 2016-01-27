George Clooney full of jokes and smiles as he shoots down Amal pregnancy rumors

George Clooneyis not going to be a dad anytime soon. The Oscar winning-actor shut down gossip after a reporter questioned whether his wife Amal Clooney was pregnant.

With a smile, George told the Telegraph reporter, "No. But I like that you started that rumor."

Photo: Getty Images for 100 LIVES

Although his wife doesn’t have a bun in the oven, she does have a busy schedule working as a human rights lawyer. While attending the Good Money Gala in Amsterdam, the actor raved about his wife’s “successful week.”

He explained, "The president of the Maldives was let out of prison, because of a lot of the hard work that she was doing." George added, "She's had a very good week."

While George has yet to give his parents a grandchild, he did help them adopt a rescued dog during the holidays. The Money Monster actor adopted Nate, a terrier who was born with birth defects, after his parents fell in love with him. The Clooney's own terrier of 10 years had recently died.

According to LuvFurMutts Animal Rescue’s Facebook page, “George had a feeling [his parents] were ready for a new furry friend.” Together George and Amal had the pup adopted and delivered to his parents, Nick and Nina Clooney, on Christmas Eve.

Hollywood Icon George Clooney Comes to LuvFurMutts He Does Not Shop/He AdoptsNate the Terrier’s Redemption... Posted by LuvFurMutts Animal Rescue on Thursday, January 21, 2016

The couple, according to the rescue shelter, also donated a generous sum of money that “covered more than Nate’s previous surgery expenses.” They added, “It’s truly a fairytale ending for Prince Nate… or should we say… a perfect Hollywood movie ending!”