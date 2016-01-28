Channing Tatum: 'Lip Sync Battle with Beyonce was the most terrifying thing I've done'

Beyoncé joining Channing Tatum on stage to lip sync her song "Who Run The World (Girls)", was undoubtedly one of the best TV moments of the year so far, but the actor has revealed that the surprise appearance almost didn't happen.

"I didn't even have the intention of her coming … I wanted to bring like a cardboard cut-out of Beyoncé out just to be funny, and then ultimately I ended up having to meet Beyoncé doing Beyoncé, and that was definitely the most terrifying thing I've ever done," he said.

Channing Tatum spoke to Ellen about meeting Beyoncé for the first time Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

While audiences were shocked to see the singer appear onstage, it was Channing himself who was most surprised as he had never met Beyoncé before. "I won't even tell you what I had to do to essentially get her assistant's phone number," the 35-year-old actor joked during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

Channing then compared the superstar singer to Kevin Spacey's elusive and mysterious character in The Usual Suspects. "She's like Keyser Soze,” he said. "You know she exists, but you never see her until all of a sudden, you're just like, 'It happened. Wait, that was her, right?'"

Channing and Beyoncé definitely ran the world on this episode of Lip Sync Battle Photo: Spike/Lip Sync Battle

Channing went on to reveal that Beyoncé left right after the performance, but did text him later saying that she would love to meet up with him and his wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

During the interview with Ellen, Channing also opened up about his two-year-old daughter, Everly, revealing that the toddler is in the "terrible twos" stage, and most of the time wants to spend all day in her pajamas or naked.

"I get it, I get it," the Magic Mike star admitted. "Which always feels very hypocritical. Because you go, 'You have to wear clothes'. And she's just like, 'Nope. Nope, not doing that', and I'm like, 'Well, OK.' You just, ya know, you just go with it."

WATCH CHANNING'S CHAT WITH ELLEN BELOW: