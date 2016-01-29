Mariah Carey flashes her amazing engagement ring on the red carpet

Mariah Carey beamed as brightly as her 35-carat diamond ring as she walked the red carpet with fiancé James Packer on Thursday. The "I Want To Know What Love Is" singer – whose new accessory is one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings of all time – couldn't keep the smile from her face as she made an appearance at the G'Day USA gala event in Los Angeles.

Mariah has said she's a lucky girl and her new fiancé is 'great' Photo: Getty Images

The billionaire, who is Australia's fourth richest person, presented Mariah with the impressive rock at a party attended by her friends and family on January 21. Said to be worth $10 million, the ring seals a whirlwind seven-month courtship.

Mariah's massive ring was designed by Wilfred Rosado, a friend who has known the diva for 25 years. He told Vogue: "I took the standards super high, and I wanted to create a ring that could not be measured up to.

"It took two weeks to create. It was about mixing simplicity with volume, which is very difficult to do… It’s an epic ring for an epic time in her life."

James Packer wooed her with his down-to-earth Aussie humor and grand romantic gestures Photo: Getty Images

Their attendance at the soiree on Thursday, a promotional event for Australia's trade mission in America, shows how much the singer wants to support her dashing new 6ft 6in fiancé.

The couple went public with their relationship last summer after falling "head over heels in love with one another", a source told E! News. "It's crazy how perfect they are together, they both know it and couldn't be happier."

Mariah recently opened up about how they hit it off immediately on being introduced at a premiere. She said: "We were talking and laughing and people were getting mad at us and stuff like that."

Her spectacular ring was created by her friend of 25 years Wilfred Rosado Photo: Getty Images

At Christmas, the couple were back in Aspen, where they first met, with her 4-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan, enjoying snowball fights and making gingerbread men. The singer also shared an amazing bikini snap of herself in the hot tub, hinting that they had some alone time as well.

One person who is happy for her is ex-husband Nick Cannon. He congratulated her by sharing a hilarious meme doing the rounds in which he appears to be distraught about the engagement news and is being comforted by a friend.

Showing he is taking it all in his stride, the media personality wrote: "This made me laugh out loud for real!! HILARIOUS!", adding the hashtags "#AllLove. #GreatPeople #GreatCouple."