Style evolution: Justin Timberlake's changing looks over the years

From tearing up our hearts to rocking our bodies, Justin Timberlake has done it all and with style! The President of Pop has remained a music and style icon since breaking onto the music scene and making girls swoon everywhere since 1995. Whether he is rocking all denim, athletic gear, street wear or a suit and tie, he has proved that he has the right look for every occasion. Here is a recap of Justin's most noteworthy style moments over the years. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Breaking hearts since the very beginning! In this throwback pic, Justin proved that he had style since day one. <br> Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake
Batter up! Justin was an adorable little slugger. <br> Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake
*NSync and in style! Justin (his frosted tips) and his former bandmates Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone rocked funky suits during the Billboard Music Awards in December 1998 in L.A. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Windbreaker and cargo jeans never looked so good as on Justin in January of 1999. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin showed off his boyish charm and swoon worthy baby blue eyes during a photo shoot in January 2000. <br> Photo: Getty Images
No String Attached! Instead of letting his curls fly during a performance at Walt Disney World in January 2000, Justin rocked the memorable bedazzled bandana with his circus-inspired concert attire. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Give them denim! With his leading lady at the time, Britney Spears, Justin turned heads at the American Music Awards in January 2000, in matching all denim outfits. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Curls no more. Justin showed off his buzz cut and all leather attire during the Grammy Awards in 2001. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin was a true "celebrity" in his acid wash jeans and ripped denim jacket during a performance with *NSync on NBC's 'Today' in August 2001. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Dirty pop! With an outfit just as bright as his talent, Justin rocked the stage during the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2001. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justified! Justin took the stage in a Michael Jackson-inspired outfit during the premiere performance of his first solo single "Like I Love You" at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2002. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During a 'Total Request Live' performance in November 2002, Justin wore his signature hooded sweatshirt under a denim jacket complete with the chained belt. <br> Photo: Getty Images
During a performance at the Brit Awards in February 2003, Justin added some additional facial hair to his much more mature look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The Memphis born singer showed off a little extra bling bearing his initials during his appearance at the Soul Train Awards in March 2003. <br> Photo: Getty Images
A little edge! It wouldn't be early 2000s fashion or a JT style gallery without the mention of the trucker hat and camo pants during his performance in Ontario, Canada in July 2003. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Suited up, with a reason to celebrate during the Grammy Awards in February 2004. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin showed off his clothing line William Rast at the Bloomingdales launch in NYC in November 2005. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin's jeans got slightly slimmer during the Sundance Film Festival for his film 'Alpha Dog' in 2006. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin's love of the fedora started around this time in 2008 when he attended the Keep A Child Alive Black Ball. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Off the stage and on the green, JT showed off his golf skills and putting fashion during a charity golf event in October 2009. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin didn't need another set of eyes to see that he was perfectly dressed for fashion week in NYC in February 2010. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin was the definition of suave while being honored at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in November 2011. <br> Photo: Getty Images
All Justin needed at the 2013 Grammy Awards was his Tom Ford suit and bow tie. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
After accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, Justin took the stage in a more dressed up look in August 2013. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin brought the house down in a white suit jacket during his 'The 20/20 Experience' world tour in November 2013. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Showing off his sneaker game and spectacular dance moves in August 2014 during 'The 20/20 Experience' world tour, JT danced ahead of the tour fashion game. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin stepped up his suit game a notch and wore a navy tux during the tour that brought him all over the world. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin brightened up the carpet in this bright blue suit during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March 2015. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Daddy swag! JT pulled off his best look to date when he posted a picture from his first Father's Day featuring his son Silas Randall in June 2015. <br> Photo: Instagram/@justintimberlake
Justin sparkled at the GLSEN Respect Awards in October 2015 with wife Jessica Biel, proving that by every stylish man is an equality stylish woman. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Too cool! Justin sported his favorite color head-to-toe and went for a more laid back look during the Macy's celebrate's <i>Trolls</i> event in NYC in 2016. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
No tie, no problem! The head <i>Troll</i> remained fashion forward during the film's Australian premiere in November 2016. Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
The perfect pair! Justin and his leading lady coordinated in black and grey during the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills. Justin coordinated his tux by Tom Ford with Jessica Biel's Elie Saab gown. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
