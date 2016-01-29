Joey Feek cuddles some puppies: See the adorable photo

Talk about puppy love! Joey Feek was treated to a sweet surprise or should we say visitors on Wednesday. The country singer, who is battling terminal cancer, had her spirits lifted by a batch of puppies.

Joey’s husband Rory Feek, 49, shared a sweet photo of his wife kissing a pup on the couple’s Facebook page. Attached to the picture he wrote, “Some baby puppies came to play with Indy the other day, but I think her mama loved their visit the most.”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

As the ailing country star, 40, remains in hospice, her husband revealed on Thursday that he can't imagine life without her. Rory wrote on his blog, This Life I Live, "I cannot even begin to imagine going home to Tennessee without Joey, or living my life and raising Indy without her… but chances are, that day is coming.”

Until that day, the doting husband admitted that he and his wife are doing their best to "only see the plus's" in their life, which include "all the extra days and weeks that we’ve been given together."

Photo: Getty Images

Joey has also been preparing her family on what to remember once she’s gone. Rory revealed "It’s been important to her to share some things that she wants me and our girls to remember after she's gone."

He added, "More than once, I have found myself beside her bed taking notes as she shares things like when the best time to plant the garden will be this spring, how to prune the fruit trees and to make sure we still set aside a percentage of what we make as a tithe each month."