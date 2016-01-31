SAG Awards 2016: The most noteworthy Instagram moments

From Jacob Tremblay and Leonardo DiCaprio's adorable selfie to Laverne Cox's celebratory drink, here is a look at the most memorable moments that went down behind the scenes. Thanks to Instagram, these shots were captured by your favorite stars during the 2016 SAG Awards. <br> The cast of 'Veep' took their loss like champs. <br> Photo: Instagram/@officialjld
The cutest Instagram moment came from Jacob Tremblay and Leonardo DiCaprio. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jacobtremblay
Erica Stonestreet found a way to photobomb Sofia Vergara and her new hubby Joe Manganiello's romantic selfie. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara
Laverne Cox took a moment to take it all in and celebrate her success. <br> Photo: Instagram/@lavernecox
Brie Larson couldn't get over the sweet SAG party favors. <br> Photo: Instagram/@brielarson
'Modern Family' star Jesse Tyler Ferguson found the one person he wanted to snap a pic with, Jacob Tremblay. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jessetyler
Julia Louis-Dreyfus showed off her sense of humor and her beauty mask before hitting the red carpet. <br> Photo: Instagram/@officialjld
'Transparent' stars Trace Lysette and Hari Nef posed for a selfie during the awards ceremony. <br> Photo: Instagram/@tracelysette
Sophie Turner fangirled over Ryan Gosling. <br> Photo: Instagram/@sophiet
Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal showed off their pre-awards show faces. <br> Photo: Instagram/@pascalispunk
O'Shea Jackson Jr. showed funny lady Kristen Wigg some love. <br> Photo: Instagram/@osheajacksonjr
Laverne Cox shared this picture on her Instagram after she and the cast of 'Orange is the New Black' took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. <br> Instagram/@lavernecox
Kaley Cuoco and her glam squad made sure everything was perfect before walking the red carpet. <br> Instagram/@kaleycuoco
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita had some fun with 'Modern Family' co-stars Sofia Vergara and Eric Stonestreet. <br> Photo: Instagram/@jessetyler
Eva Longoria snapped this playful selfie before taking the stage to present with Taye Diggs. <br> Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
