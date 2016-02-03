George Clooney talks his plans for wife Amal's birthday at 'Hail, Caesar' premiere

George Clooney and his wifeAmal are still in the honeymoon phase, and it shows. The 54-year-old actor and the 37-year-old human rights attorney looked more in love than ever at the premiere of George's new film Hail, Caesar! on Monday night in Los Angeles.

George and Amal looked loved up on the red carpet in L.A. Photo: Getty Images

As usual, Amal was the center of attention wearing an updated version of her white Giambattista Valli mullet-hem number from her Venetian wedding. Amal's stunning, sleeveless, red floral print version of the dress, gave us not just fashion envy but also serious Valentine's Day vibes.

During an interview with E! News, Amal's leading man opened up about preparations for Amal's February 3 birthday and Valentine's Day. "She's got a birthday coming up in two days," George said when asked about their plans. "No pressure, I'm ready, I'm ready for it. I'm not going to tell you what it is obviously because it will get out."

Amal and George looked loved-up as they walked the red carpet together, holding hands and stopping to share loving glances. Amal strolled the carpet with ease, showing a lot of leg in the romantic embroidered haute couture minidress by Giambattista Valli, which was very similar to a creation by the designer that she wore during her September 2014 wedding celebrations in Venice, Italy.

George is feeling "no pressure" about Amal's February 3 birthday celebration Photo: Getty Images



When it comes to walking the carpet, George admits that although it's not his lady's first job, she transitions into the Hollywood setting naturally. "She does very well with that," George said to Entertainment Tonight. "It's hard to do, I think."

Although the romance is still in the air, the couple have no plans to be parents anytime soon. Asked about the topic, George told a reporter from the Telegraph with a smile: "No. But I like that you started that rumor."

Hail, Caesar! hits theaters on Friday, February 5.