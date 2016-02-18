'The Choice' star Benjamin Walker on Tinder, falling in love and being a newlywed By Alexandra Hurtado

Say hello to Nicholas Sparks' newest leading man, Benjamin Walker. The 33-year-old, who hails from Georgia, stars in the author’s latest romantic book-to-film adaptation, The Choice, following in the footsteps of Ryan Gosling, Liam Hemsworth, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Zac Efron and other Hollywood hunks.

“Who doesn’t love movies about falling in love?” Benjamin told HELLO! of why it was special to participate in a Sparks film. “Are there people out there who are like “'ugh love?’”

Photo: Getty Images

The actor, who plays small town vet Travis, shares the screen with actress Teresa Palmer. “I think we had the best chemistry,” he admitted at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday. The movie’s location also made the film that much more romantic, Benjamin said: “We shot it in Wilmington, North Carolina which is the most beautiful place on the planet and the easiest place in the world to fall in love.”

And as a character in a Nicholas Sparks film, Benjamin knows that a dating application is not how you go about finding love. “Tinder is not where you fall in love,” he said. “Tinder is where you make mistakes. Great mistakes.”

A photo posted by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Feb 1, 2016 at 2:55pm PST



The romantic film’s star, who was previously married to Meryl Streep’s daughter Mamie Gummer, is already looking forward to celebrating his first Valentine’s Day with his new wife, Skins actress Kaya Scodelario — whom he married in December. Though Benjamin admitted that celebrating the holiday as a married man doesn't make it easier. “It adds pressure because you’ve got to continue courting for the rest of your life," he said. "Just because you’re married doesn’t mean that you give up.”

The Choice opens in Theaters Friday, February 5.

- Reporting by: Alex Cramer