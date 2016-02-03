Broncos vs. Panthers: See who the stars are rooting for in Super Bowl 50

As quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Cam Newton prepare to lead their respective teams, the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, to Super Bowl 50 on Sunday (February 7), see which team your favorite stars are rooting for. <br> Photos: Getty Images
Denver Broncos: Tim Allen <br> The voice of Buzz Lightyear hails from Denver, CO so it's no surprise that he's a huge fan. With the game approaching, the actor said, "I don’t think the Panthers ever played anybody quite like Denver." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Denver Broncos: Lindsey Vonn <br> The olympic skier and Tiger Woods' ex is a native of the Colorado area. Lindsey tweeted her support for the team last month writing, "let's go @broncos!!!!" <br> Photo: Getty Images
Carolina Panthers: Brooklyn Decker <br> The model-actress is a huge Panthers fan and caught the team's game during Sundance writing, "This is how we Sundance. Go PANTHERS." The new mom also tweeted, "Never doubt the panthers." <br> Photo: Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival/Instagram/@brooklyndecker
Denver Broncos: Jessica Biel <br> Mrs. Timberlake is a known fan of the Colorado team. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
Denver Broncos: Kate Hudson <br> The 'Kung Fu Panda 3' actress is a die-hard Broncos fan. She recently admitted, "I'm a big Peyton Manning fan, and I grew up in Colorado. So when Peyton Manning found his way at the Broncos our whole family was just like, 'Ahhhh.'" During the season, Kate shared a snap of her and her son Ryder modeling rival team onesies. She wrote, "Love has boundaries #GoBroncos." <br> Photo: Getty Images/Instagram/@KateHudson
Carolina Panthers: Chris Lane <br> Of course this North Carolina born country singer is a fan of the Carolina Panthers. Following their NFC Championship Game win, he tweeted, "So pumped and proud of my boys!!!Super Bowl Bound!! #camvp #onecarolina #keeppounding @panthers." <br> Photo: Chuck Around/Instagram/@IamChrisLane
Denver Broncos: Jason Priestley <br> The Canadian born actor is a fan of the Denver team. After beating the Patriots, Jason tweeted, "My Sunday was great because the @Broncos are going back to the @SuperBowl!!!" <br> Photo: WireImage
Both: Reese Witherspoon <br> The Draper James founder recently congratulated both teams on heading to the Super Bowl. She shared a photo of Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning writing, "Congrats to Mr. Manning and all those Broncos ! #peytonmanning #superbowl2016bound #broncos #southerngentleman." Reese followed up the congratulatory post with one for the Broncos opposing team. Sharing a photo of Panthers QB Cam Newton she penned, "Congrats to Mr. Newton and all the Panthers ! #camnewton #superbowl2016bound #panthersnation #southerngentleman." <br> Photo: Getty Images/Instagram/@ReeseWitherspoon
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved