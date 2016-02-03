Iman seen for first time since husband David Bowie's death

David's Bowie's widow, Iman, stepped out for the first time on Tuesday since losing her legendary husband to cancer on January 10. The 60-year-old supermodel model was spotted walking her dog in New York City.

Iman, who was married to the "Starman" singer for over 23 years, was photographed walking the streets wearing a chic black coat and jeans. The brunette beauty shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses while out for her stroll.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS

Iman has been maintaining a low profile as she mourns the death of her husband of 23 years Photo: Getty Images

While Iman shared a number of photographs of her husband in the days leading up to his death, she has since been silent, with the family only speaking out to thank the public for their support and to confirm plans for a private memorial service. She has not returned to social media, and her lifestyle website, www.destinationiman.com has a message which reads, "Life is a constant adventure" and promises a return in February 2016.

The beauty icon is said to be staying strong in the wake of her loss and for the sake of the couple's 15-year-old daughter Alexandria. Longtime friend Bethann Hardison previously told People magazine, "She's fine. We're fine. It comes in waves, you know. He's a great loss – not just a loss as an artist, but as a human."

The supermodel has also been silent on social media, including her lifestyle website Destination Iman, above, since David's passing Photo: destinationiman.com

On David's official Facebook page, his family wrote that he will be remembered in a service that pays tribute to a "beloved husband, father and friend."

"The family of David Bowie is currently making arrangements for a private ceremony celebrating the memory of their beloved husband, father and friend," the statement read. "They ask once again that their privacy be respected at this most sensitive of times."

They added, "We are overwhelmed by and grateful for the love and support shown throughout the world."

David's family said they were "overwhelmed by and grateful for" the outpouring of love and support Photo: Getty Images

It was revealed on Friday that David had left half of his more than $100 million fortune to his beloved wife along with the home they shared in New York. The rest of his estate will be shared between his son Duncan Jones, 44, and daughter Lexi.