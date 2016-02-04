How George Clooney's romantic proposal to Amal almost went wrong

Most women wouldn't think twice about their answer if George Clooney got down on one knee, but the actor has revealed he was left waiting when he proposed to his wife Amal. The Hail Caesar star popped the question in April 2014 after six months of dating, but confused Amal with his fancy attempt at a romantic proposal.

Speaking during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, George admitted that he and Amal hadn't talked about marriage before he decided to propose, but he "plotted the whole thing out" anyway.

George Clooney has admitted his proposal to Amal didn't go to plan Photo: Warner Bros

"Everything was planned out and I've cooked dinner. And she comes in and she's just come back from London," he explained, adding that he had planned to propose to his aunt Rosemary Clooney's song Why Shouldn't I.

"I've got it all set up, timed out and the song is coming and she gets up to go wash the dishes, which she's never done. And I'm like what are you doing and she comes back in. And finally I said ya know, I blew out the candle and I said 'I think the lighter's in the box behind you'," George continued.

The 54-year-old revealed that Amal didn't instantly recognize the ring for what it was, and only realized what was happening when George got down on one knee.

The actor also played Never Have I Ever with Rihanna and Ellen Photo: Warner Bros

"I got down on my knee and said, 'I couldn't imagine spending the rest of my life without you.' And she kept looking at the ring and she was looking at me and she was like 'Oh my God'," the actor said.

"Finally I literally said, 'Look, I hope the answer's yes, but I need an answer. I'm 52 and I could throw out my hip pretty soon'. And she said, 'Oh, yes' and it worked out really well."

George also played an amusing game of Never Have I Ever with Ellen and Rihanna, during which he admitted to getting drunk before noon and swimming naked in a lake near his home in Lake Como.

The comedic talk show appearance follows George's funny sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live, during which he put on his medical gown once again for an ER-House mash up.

For one night only George's character Dr. Douglas Ross joined forces with Hugh Laurie's House alter ego Dr. Gregory House to perform CPR on Jimmy, who went into organ failure on a hospital bed.