Super Bowl 50 parties: All the star action ahead of the big game

As the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers prepared to go head-to-head in the Super Bowl, supermodels and superstars flocked to the pre-game party circuit. <br> Who went where? Click though to see the behind-the-scenes action from all the big Super Bowl bashes. <br> <br> Photos: Getty Images
Pharrell Williams sported Gucci during Pepsi’s Kola House Celebration at Pier 70 during Super Bowl 50 Weekend. <br> Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for Pepsi
Alyssa Milano got ready for the big game during Bleacher Report's "Bleacher Ball presented by go90™." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa brought the house down during the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at 25 Lusk in San Fransisco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
January Jones and Amy Adams showed off their 'twinning' look at the Vanity Fair Super Bowl Party, hosted by Graydon Carter & Jon Bon Jovi, and sponsored by Lands End, in San Francisco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Seal and girlfriend Erica Packer chatted with host Jon Bon Jovi at the Vanity Fair Super Bowl Party. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Supermodel Adriana Lima at the Vanity Fair party. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nick Jonas, left, and Joe Jonas perform onstage during ESPN The Party in San Francisco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nick Jonas attended the ESPN The Party in San Francisco, California. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Supermodel Chanel Iman showed off a sexy look at the ESPN bash. <br> Photo: Getty Images
NFL player Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan arrived hand-in-hand. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Tim Tebow rocked a casual style for the party. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Sticking to the night's theme, actress Emmanuelle Chriqui wore a leather pencil skirt for the 13th annual 'Leather & Laces' Mega Party Super Bowl 50 at Metreon in San Francisco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski chose a strapless leather mini for the 13th annual 'Leather & Laces' mega party at Super Bowl 50 - Night 2 at Metreon in San Francisco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Lady in red AnnaLynne McCord at the ESPN soirée. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Also hitting up the ESPN party was 'Twilight' star Ashley Greene. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Iggy Azalea took to the stage at the Sports Illustrated Friday Night Party in San Francisco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Nick Lachey enjoyed a snack at the Taste of the NFL 25th anniversary Party With A Purpose at Cow Palace in San Francisco. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Dish it up! Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, Michelle Branch and Chef Michael Mina chatted before the Culinary Kickoff where Mina was joined by chefs including Charlie Palmer, Todd English and David Burke and NFL player turned wine owner, Charles Woodson for a multi-course dinner capped with a performance from Grammy-nominated Leon Bridges at MIna’s flagship SF restaurant to benefit the Culinary Arts Institute of America. <br> Photo: Culinary Kick-off
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved