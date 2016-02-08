Joey Feek: How daughter Indiana continues to make her smile

While Joey Feek remains in hospice care in her hometown of Alexandria, Indiana, the singer continues to be surrounded by her loved ones, including her young daughter Indiana Feek.

The ailing country star’s husband, Rory Feek, shared a collage of adorable photos of his little girl on Facebook. Attached to the post he wrote, “Indy making her mama smile today.”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

The couple’s daughter, who turns 2 this month, has remained a beacon of light for her mother throughout Joey’s battle with cancer. In a Facebook post on Monday, Rory uploaded a new photo of the soon-to-be birthday girl on-the-go in her walker. He penned, “Indy in her walker this morning, doing everything... except walking.”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

Just last week, the doting father and husband revealed that his wife is “more frail than ever.” Watching the mother of his child and Indiana interact last week he said made him feel “broken-hearted."

Rory has previously admitted that he cannot picture his life without Joey, who has already exceeded her doctors’ time frame. He said, “I cannot even begin to imagine going home to Tennessee without Joey, or living my life and raising Indy without her… but chances are, that day is coming."

As she continues her fight against cancer, Joey is keeping her daughter and two stepdaughters, Heidi and Hopie, close to her. In a moving photo, Rory shared a snap of Joey’s necklace featuring the three Feek girls’ names. He captioned the photo, “Keeping our girls close to her heart.”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

On Friday, in a heartfelt birthday post for his cousin and manager, Aaron Carnahan, Rory blogged, “Some things are meant to be. They’re bigger than us. Bigger than coincidence. And the only way you can explain them is…God.”

Both Joey and Rory have demonstrated unwavering faith since the singer's terminal diagnosis. Reflecting on his own faith, the 49-year-old admitted it was after his relative became a Christian that he followed suit. “It was Aaron’s journey to faith that played a huge part in leading me to find mine,” Rory explained.

Aaron, Jill, Joey and Rory Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

And Aaron’s second marriage to his wife Jill Hodel was the vision of marriage Rory had dreamed of for himself and prayed for. He said, “Beside my bed each night, I prayed that God might bring someone special into my life, like He had brought to Aaron. Not long after that, I was playing a show at the Bluebird Cafe and a beautiful brown-eyed girl with a boy’s name was in the audience listening. Joey and I got married in 2002.”

The singer’s best friend has been with the couple every step of the way. Rory admitted, “I think [Aaron's] cried more tears over what is happening right now than all of us put together.”

He added, “What an incredible blessing Aaron has been to me all these years, and is to Joey and me now. There isn’t a moment that goes by that we aren’t thankful for him and all he’s done for us and with us.”