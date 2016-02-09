Joey Feek gets a visit from her and Rory's wedding pastor

Despite his wife’s ongoing battle with terminal cancer, Rory Feek continues to count the blessings in his life. The country singer and his wife Joey Feek, who tied the knot back in 2002, were paid a special visit by the man who married them years ago.

The ailing artist and Rory were visited by their pastor on Tuesday in Joey’s hometown of Alexandria, Indiana. Sharing a photo of Joey in her hospice bed, while speaking to their wedding officiant, Rory wrote, “blessed w a beautiful visit and time of prayer last night from our sweet friends Mike & Sally Rosser. Mike is the pastor who married us almost 14 years ago.”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

Following the visit, Rory shared a second photo of another blessing in his life, his nearly 2-year-old daughter Indiana. The doting father posted an adorable snap of the toddler taking a bath.

The 49-year-old captioned the bath time picture, “also blessed w this precious little one. Somehow she makes the most routine things (breakfast, bath, potty-time) ...great, joy-filled fun.”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

Rory has been sharing a number of photos on his Facebook page in recent days. Just this week he uploaded a collage of Indiana smiling, writing, “Indy making her mama smile today.”

The Grammy-nominated singer revealed earlier this month on his blog This Life I Live that his wife is “more frail than ever.” Despite Joey outliving her doctors’ time frame, Rory admitted he “cannot even begin to imagine going home to Tennessee without Joey, or living [his] life and raising Indy without her… but chances are, that day is coming."

Until that day comes, Rory said that he and Joey are doing their best to "only see the plus's" in their life, which include "all the extra days and weeks that we’ve been given together."