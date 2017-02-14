Jacob Tremblay and his A-list celebrity encounters

Move over Taylor Swift, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jacob-tremblay/"><strong>Jacob Tremblay</strong></a> is on his way to forming the ultimate celebrity squad. Since entering the spotlight with his breakout role in the Oscar-nominated film ‘Room,’ this 9-year-old Critics' Choice-winning actor has been hobnobbing with some of Hollywood's biggest names. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence, there’s not one celebrity susceptible to Jacob’s adorable looks. If there’s one kid in Tinseltown we want to be friends with, it’s this one. Click through to see Jacob’s star encounters.
Looks like Olivia Munn has a new Valentine. Jacob Tremblay posted this photo on February 14, 2017 with the caption: "Meet my new #valentine  @OliviaMunn! #Sorry #AaronRodgers!  #ThePredator #HappyValentinesDay!!!" Photo: Instagram/@jacobtremblay
Who is the bigger fan?! Jacob attended singer Shawn Mendes' show in Vancouver marking the adorable actor's first time at a concert. Sharing a photo of the encounter he wrote, "@ShawnMendes just told me he was a big fan of me, but I am a bigger fan of him! #TwoCoolCanadians #MyFirstConcert #TwoHarryPotterNuts." <br> Photo: Instagram/@jacobtremblay
Jacob Tremblay might not be in junior high, but he's already hanging out with Hollywood legends. The young star met Martin Short and Christopher Plummer at the Canadian Screen Awards. Not bad for a nine-year-old, eh? <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
Look out 1D, there's a new boy band in town. The 'Room' star shared a snap of himself along with Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte. "We are starting a new boy band!" he captioned the post. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
That time Jacob met his "favorite actor" Johnny Depp at the Governors Awards. Recalling his encounter, he wrote, "We are now best buddies! #mindblown." The young actor's co-star Brie Larson admitted to Vanity Fair that Johnny and Jacob even "have a handshake." <br> Photo: Instagram/@JacobTremblay
When J-Trem met J-Law. The tot-sized actor became acquainted with the 'Hunger Games' actress at the 2016 Oscars nominees lunch. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@jacobtremblay
Watch out Noah Calhoun, Jacob is here to steal your woman! The 9-year-old met fellow Canadian and 'Notebook' star Rachel McAdams at the 2016 SAG Awards. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
Jacob made hearts around the country melt with this adorable snap of himself and Leonardo DiCaprio. Recounting his meeting with the 'Revenant' actor at the SAG Awards, he told Ellen DeGeneres, "I noticed a huge line of people trying to meet [Leo]. And I was just like, ‘Oh, I’m a kid. I can skip it.’ So I skipped it and just said, ‘Hi.’” <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
The young actor reunited with his "first movie dad" and 'Smurfs 2' co-star Neil Patrick Harris at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in 2015. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
Beware of Jacob's adorableness and punches. The Critics' Choice winner hung out with "champ" Sylvester Stallone at the 2016 Oscars nominees lunch. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
Mind blown! The 9-year-old actor came face-to-face with renowned directors J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg. Captioning his encounter, Jacob wrote, "The mind of me right now is so blown." <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
The dynamic duo. Jacob cheered on his on-screen 'Room' mom Brie Larson at the 2016 Golden Globes. After the star took home the award for best actress he wrote, "Congrats to the coolest girl in the world!!!!" <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
J-squared. Jacob stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where he continued to captivate our hearts. The little heartthrob in the making admitted to host Jimmy, " I do have a delicious face." <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
The adorable actor required the assistance of comedienne Amy Schumer while at the Governors Awards. He said, "@amyschumer Thanks for helping me tie my shoes tonight, so I didn't trip and break my face!" <br> Photo: Instagram.com/@JacobTremblay
The force is strong with these two. Self-proclaimed 'Star Wars' fan Jacob met one of the stars from the franchise's latest installment, Oscar Isaac, at a Golden Globes after-party. Earlier in the day, the young actor told E! News that his favorite character from the 'Force Awakens' was Poe Dameron, played by Isaac and that he thought the movie was “awesome.” <br> Photo: Twitter.com/A24
Twinning! The 'Room' actor presented Idris Elba with his outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or TV movie for 'Luther' at the 2016 SAG Awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
He has a way with the ladies. Jacob hung out with actress Naomi Watts and his 'Room' co-star Brie Larson at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
