Jenna Dewan-Tatum and celebrity friends fangirl after randomly meeting Justin Bieber

Nothing says "girls' night" more than a photo with Justin Bieber! Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Odette Annable, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Stacy Keibler's evening ended on a high note, when the group had the chance to take a pic and fangirl over the 21-year-old pop star.

"When you meet Bieber at your girls night out and appropriately fangirl out in a selfie (btw he is the sweetest)," Channing Tatum's35-year-old wife captioned the photo on her Instagram.

In the pic, Jenna and the girls are all huddled around Justin showing off their biggest smiles while the "Where Are You Now" singer shows off his new mustache. Jenna wasn't the only mom to fangirl over JB. JoAnna shared the picture on her Instagram, along with the story of her table placement before the photo happened.

Jenna was enjoying a night out with pals Odette Annable, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Stacy Keibler Photo: Getty Images

"For those who know me, they know I embarrass very easily...they also know I'm a total #BieberLover...I'm so happy I came out from under the table to sneak into our #GirlsNightOut selfie with this cutie. PS If Justin wasn't such a sweetheart I still would be under the table fan girling PPS @odetteannable are you licking the #biebs cheek?!?!," the Astronaut Wives Club actress captioned the fun pic.

It wasn't just the Bieber fever that made the ladies enjoy their night out. Odette celebrated taking time off from her mommy duties to spend some time with her ladies.

"Mama had a night out and it was FUN! My cheeks still hurt from laughing so much. I love love these girls ," she wrote next to a picture of all of the ladies.

When it comes to girls' night, it looks like Jenna and the gang know how to do it right!