Hilary Duff and ex-husband Mike Comrie snap selfie together: 'Family First'

They’re one modern family. Despite finalizing their divorce earlier this year, two years after their split, exes Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie are putting their “family first.”

The Younger star and her former hockey husband snapped a sweet family selfie with their 3-year-old son Luca on Tuesday, while vacationing in Hawaii. Joining the family of three was Mike’s younger brother Ty Comrie.

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 9, 2016 at 8:17pm PST



Hilary captioned the photo, “#familyfirst#mauivibes Mikey me luc and @tycomrie.”

On Monday, the “Chasing the Sun” singer posted another photo from her family vacation. Sharing a tender moment on the beach during sunset with her little boy, the actress wrote, “My blue eyed boy ❤️ you crush me...”

A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 8, 2016 at 4:28pm PST



Last month, the 28-year-old revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that she and her ex are “good friends.” Hilary said, “We have such a great kid and we’re both so obsessed with him.”

She added, “We laugh a lot and we have a great communication, where we share stories and pictures when one is not with Luca and yeah, he’s great, we're great and we keep on trucking.”