Ivanka Trumps's daughter Arabella impresses family as she sings in Mandarin

Ivanka Trump's kids know how to do bedtime! The 34-year-old shared a video of her and husband Jared Kushner's 4-year-old daughter Arabella, doing a pre-bedtime performance inspired by the Chinese New Year.

Arabella wanted to have a pre-bedtime #ChineseNewYear party this past Sunday evening. She got all dressed up and performed songs and poems for Jared, Joseph and me. It was pretty adorable #yearofthemonkey #happyChineseNewYear A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 10, 2016 at 5:29am PST

"Arabella wanted to have a pre-bedtime #ChineseNewYear party this past Sunday evening. She got all dressed up and performed songs and poems for Jared, Joseph and me. It was pretty adorable #yearofthemonkey #happychinesenewyear," Ivanka shared.

In the clip, Arabella is standing in front of some Chinese New Year themed decorations and wearing an adorable outfit marking the occasion. The littlest Trump lady also belts out a tune showing off her impressive Mandarin singing skills.

Recently, Ivanka, who is expecting baby number three this spring, opened up about how Arabella starts the day.

Arabella often starts the day singing from her bed," the fashionista, who is also mommy to 2-year-old Joseph told The Tot. "

Besides putting her kids to bed and handling her various career duties, Ivanka was in New Hampshire on Tuesday with her siblings celebrating her father Donald Trump's primary victory for the Republican party.

When it comes to doing it all, Ivanka noted that she has to take time to enjoy all of the special moments. “I’ve learned from both my husband and my kids that life is a marathon, not a sprint,” she shared. “It’s important to enjoy each moment, and take life day by day.