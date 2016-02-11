Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively enjoy glam date night at amfAR gala

The <b>amfAR gala</b> is one of the glitziest nights of the year, attended by a host of supermodels and celebrities. But it was all eyes on handsome couple <b>Ryan Reynolds</b> and <b>Blake Lively</b> as they stepped out onto the red carpet on Wednesday evening. Blake looked dazzling in a gold Chanel dress, while Ryan was dapper as ever in a charcoal suit. <br> Photo: Getty Images
The married couple looked lovingly at each other as they posed. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Blake wore a Chanel dress to the event. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Chanel Iman <br> Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger <br> Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajowski <br> Photo: Getty Images
Elsa Hosk <br> Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin <br> Photo: Getty Images
Heidi Klum <br> Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn <br> Photo: Getty Images
Andreja Pejic <br> Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss <br> Photo: Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova <br> Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton <br> Photo: Getty Images
Uma Thurman <br> Photo: Getty Images
