Celebrity men who let their leading ladies steal the red carpet spotlight

Behind these stunning leading ladies are adoring fans aka their husbands. With all eyes (and cameras) on them, these men weren't afraid to step aside to let their loves steal the spotlight and show their admiration in the process. Click through for a gallery of great photos of celebrity guys who are clearly in awe of their good fortune! George Clooney couldn't help but smile as his wife Amal Clooney made her debut at the 2016 Cannes Film festival. Photo: Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images
Keith Urban couldn't take his eyes off Nicole Kidman as she worked the carpet at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
Joe Manganiello only had eyes for wife Sofia Vergara at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Turner
Justin Timberlake highlighted his wife Jessica Biel's stunning dress for photographers at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photo:John Shearer/Getty Images
Step aside! Channing Tatum let his wife Jenna Dewan have her moment in the spotlight during the <i>Hail, Caesar!</i> premiere. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lights, camera! Proud husband Justin Theroux beamed as his wife Jennifer Aniston struck a pose at the <i>Zoolander 2</i> premiere. Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images
Chris Pratt admired his stunning wife Anna Faris as photographers snapped away during the 16th Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Post-Golden Globe party. Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage
Bart Freundlich was more than happy to let his wonderful wife Julianne Moore be the center of attention, as they walked the red carpet at the 88th Academy Awards. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ever the funny guy, Jason Sudeikis took pictures along with the photographers of Olivia Wilde. The couple have a son named Otis together. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Quite possibly the most handsome couple out there, Victoria Beckham slays the red carpet as David Beckham looks on. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Blake Lively looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival, and we're pretty sure Ryan Reynolds agrees! <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kanye doesn't give up the spotlight very easily, so we can appreciate this moment where he stepped back and let Kim Kardashian shine. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are adorable. We love that he's clearly awestruck by her beauty. <br> Photos: Getty Images
Brad Pitt is incredibly lucky - he has one of the most beauitful women in the world, wife Angelina Jolie, by his side at the premere of 'By the Sea'. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are #couplegoals! In an interview with Access Hollywood, John admitted that he cried during his proposal to Emily. The couple recently announced that she is pregnant with their second child. <br> Photo: Getty Images
