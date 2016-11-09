Donald Trump and wife Melania: Their race to the White House then and now

As Donald Trump becomes the newly-elected 45th president of the United States, we look back at his – and wife Melania's – exclusive interviews with HELLO!. <br> Click through for our edit of their best quotes! <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
As to whether jokes and criticism about Donald hurt her feelings, Melania told HELLO!, “Totally. Because you just see how people are… and how low they could get. Because they are maybe jealous, or they don’t want to acknowledge his credibility and everything he built.” <br> Photo: Getty Images
When asked in 2011 if a run for the White House was off the table, he told HELLO!, "No, it’s not. I was leading in the polls, but ultimately it’s hard to give up a top-rated television show [The Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice]. And NBC had to have a decision… and ultimately I said, ‘I will do this, but if I’m unhappy with the Republican Party nominee, or if I’m unhappy with the economy, I will view running as an independent." <br> <br> Photo: Getty Images
"[Donald's] very passionate about the country and seeing where it is going and how it is doing. So he was very positive about thinking seriously about it. But then he got an amazing offer from NBC for 'The Apprentice.' I would always support him whatever he decided to do. But it was never in my mind about being First Lady, because we were not there yet," Melania revealed to HELLO!. "I was not against it, because he’s very passionate about it. And I know this country needs somebody – a brilliant businessman who understands what needs to be done. And he is amazing, one of a kind. People don’t really know what he does and how he succeeded. Some people like to talk negatively, but they don’t really know what kind of empire he built. They would prefer to joke about his hair than about what he achieved.” <br> Photo: Getty Images
Discussing her husband in 2011, Melania told HELLO!, "I have two children in the house — one big boy, Donald, and one small, Barron! They love to play golf and eat popcorn." <br> Photo: Getty Images
"I like to dress nicely. I always say that it’s easy to put on a nice dress. Sometimes, you’re in a hurry and you put on the T-shirt and slacks and beautiful jewelry and drop off your child at school. You don’t have time to do hair and make-up and get ready completely" - Melania from a 2011 interview. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Donald and Melania photographed in 1998 (the couple wed in 2005). She told HELLO!, "Donald and I are compatible because we understand each other." <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pictured with his son Barron in 2007. Donald told HELLO! in 2011, "I want [Barron] to understand life and to understand how life works. I want him to make something of himself. He does have a privilege. It’s hard when you go into Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago and places like I have, to understand what real life is all about. But I think he will. I want him to understand that it’s not so easy and that he’s got to be a worker.” <br> Photo: Getty Images
"Donald’s an open book. He’s a man of his word. People know he has a big heart and likes to help people" - Melania. <br> Photo: Getty Images
