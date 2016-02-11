Jackie Collins' lavish Beverly Hills mansion goes on the market for $30 million

The Beverly Hills mansion of the late Jackie Collins has gone on the market. The lavish 20,000-square-foot mansion, that was built and designed by the author, is up for sale for $30 million. The mom-of-three, who died in September after losing her battle with breast cancer, designed the 8-bedroom house in 1992 and made sure that every detail was perfect.

In her last interview before her death in September, Jackie spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her home. “I just really wanted to build a house,” she said. “I pulled the house to the ground in the middle of the night and started from the beginning.”

Jackie Collins' estate has gone on the market for $30 million Photo: Getty Images

The Beverly Hills home, which was where the author wrote several of her best-selling books, boasts a 100-foot-long art gallery, five offices, a gym, sauna and screening room. Outside, on the acre of land attached to the house, there is a motor court and a swimming pool with a cabana, according to the real estate firm Hilton and Hyland that is handling the sale.

Speaking about the unique design of the home, Jackie told the Wall Street Journal that she was inspired by David Hockney’s pop art painting “A Bigger Splash,” which she saw for the first time in 1989 in a London art gallery.

Jackie wrote many of her best-selling books in her Beverly Hills home Photo: Getty Images

“I couldn’t take my eyes off the pool and fell in love with the clean lines, suspended splash and overall tranquility. Within days, I was sketching a design for a home that wrapped around a pool based on the one in the painting.”

The house’s focal point, the pool, became a popular hangout spot for Jackie and her family, including her sister Joan Collins, brother Bill, her three daughters and six grandchildren.