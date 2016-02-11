Hailey Baldwin explains Justin Bieber's comments about their relationship

Hailey Baldwin has set the record straight after Justin Bieber pronounced his love for her. The 19-year-old revealed that she and the Canadian singer are not in an exclusive relationship, while attending the amfAR gala on Wednesday night, in New York City.

Stephen Bladwin’s daughter was asked to give her opinion on Justin’s comments that he made about her in GQ. “[Hailey] is someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together,” said the "Sorry" singer.

Hailey revealed that she and Justin aren't in an exclusive relationship Photo: Getty Images

“I think it’s awesome, it wasn’t a surprise to me, I knew it was coming out,” Hailey responded when quizzed by E! News about the remarks. Divulging more information about the status of their relationship, the model revealed that the couple aren’t exclusive. “He’s about to go on tour. Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don’t like to really talk about it because it’s between me and him," she continued while also admitting that he looked "very handsome" in the photos.

Despite announcing that he loved Hailey, the 21-year-old singer also played down the romantic aspect of their relationship, sharing that she is more like a friend that he kisses, and that right now he doesn’t want to settle down with anyone. “I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end," he added in GQ. "Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities. I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility."

The "Love Myself" crooner said: "I know that in the past I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged. It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her."