Liam Neeson's mystery revealed as he sets the record straight on his 'incredibly famous' girlfriend

Liam Neeson sent us all into a frenzy when he revealed that he was dating an "incredibly famous" woman in a recent interview, but he has now come clean about the mystery love. The Taken actor has backtracked... and said it was all a joke!

"He was joking with the writer during an interview he was doing with theIrish Independent," a spokesperson for the actor said.

Liam Neeson has said he was "joking" about dating a famous woman Photo: Getty Images

It appears Liam's humor did not translate and he sent the rumor mill into overdrive with suggestions he could be in a relationship with leading ladies including Susan Sarandon, Halle Berry and Charlize Theron.

When it was speculated that Liam could have been referring to 25-year-old actress Kristen Stewart, the actor's spokesperson once again laid the claims to rest, telling Gossip Cop that the rumours were false and "stupid", and confirming to the Independent that it was just "meaningless speculation".

Irish star Liam, 63, had refused to name his new love interest in case he "embarrasses" her. Speaking to the Irish Independent about his Valentine's Day plans, the actor said: "I'd embarrass her if I said her name, she's incredibly famous. I'll have to do my best for her. It's amazing how far a simple bunch of freshly picked flowers will go in a lady's life, I find."

The Irish actor tragically lost his wife Natasha Richardson in 2009 Photo: Getty Images

Liam told the publication he naturally still feels "grief" over Natasha’s passing. Describing her sudden death as "a touchy subject", Liam added: "Of course the grief is still there. You do your best.

"I had many little letters, beautiful little cards scrawled from people after her death. I still have them and they are very meaningful. It is really touching. In your soul you know that there are people out there caring for you. That means a hell of a lot to me."

The actor lost Maid in Manhattan star Natasha, his wife of 14 years, in March 2009 after a tragic skiing accident. The couple had two sons together, 19-year-old Daniel and Michael, 20, who last year described his mother's loss as "devastating."