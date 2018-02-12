Pucker up! The best celebrity kisses

<b>Here's a look at some of the hottest celebrity couples expressing their love and packing on the PDA. Click through for some of the most romantic red carpet smooches!</b> Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share a courtside kiss at an NBA game. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky passionately smooch. Photo: Getty Images
`Dancing with the Stars` couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber celebrate their engagement. Photo: Getty Images
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon celebrate their win at the Critics´ Choice Awards. Photo: Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith show PDA on the red carpet. Photo: Getty Images
Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen adorably express their love. Photo: Getty Images
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum share a kiss at the Oscars. Photo: Getty Images
George Clooney and wife Amal show their love on the red carpet. Photo: Getty Images
Camila Alves congratulates Matthew McConaughey after he wins an Oscar. Photo: Getty Images
Paris Hilton plants a kiss on model fiancee Chris Zylka. Photo: Getty Images
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel get caught on the LA Lakers Kiss Cam. Photo: Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian smooch on the Grammys red carpet. Photo: Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi express their love for one another. Photo: Getty Images
Bruce Willis plants a kiss on his wife Emma Heming. Photo: Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. sweetly smooches his wife Susan Downey. Photo: Getty Images
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz kiss on a night out in London. Photo: Getty Images
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo kiss courtside at an LA Lakers game. Photo: Getty Images
Josh Kelley and Katherine Heigl pack on the PDA at HBO Outfest. Photo: Getty Images
Dax Shepard and a pregnant Kristen Bell kiss at The Judge movie premiere. Photo: Getty Images
The rain won`t stop Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman from expressing their love. Photo: Getty Images
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones smooch on a night out. Photo: Getty Images
Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin lovingly plant a kiss. Photo: Getty Images
