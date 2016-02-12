Gigi Hadid shares the secret to her signature runway walk in a hilarious video

When it comes to working the catwalk, Gigi Hadid has it down! In the spirit of New York Fashion Week, the 20-year-old model shared some of her best runway tips in a hilarious video for W magazine.

Gigi spoofs her modeling techniques in a new video for W magazine Photo: Getty Images

"You know you just can't come in and expect to be a great walker," Gigi shares. "I've been taught by the best of the best. "

In the clip, Gigi is seen sharing some of her runway walk secrets, while strutting her stuff on a treadmill and doing some of her more unconventional pre-runway techniques.

"We start with crawling," Gigi says in the not-so-serious clip. "Have you ever seen a chetah walk? Everything moves together. I think it's really important to find your method."

In the process of showing off her "method," Gigi, who recently walked in the Chanel haute couture show, offers a few more tips and tricks to nailing the perfect walk.

Gigi participated in a walk-off during the Zoolander 2 premiere in NYC Photo: Getty Images

"Trust your feet. It's always left foot in front of right foot," she says in the clips as she walks around a practice space, and practices her walk with her fingers. "If you go right in front of left, people are going to know and that's embarrassing. It's like social suicide."

Never one to take herself too seriously, Gigi participated in the Zoolander 2 walk-off during the film's NYC premiere earlier this week. Gigi faced off against the cast of the movie, including Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson and Penelope Cruz.

When it comes to the most important advice on the runway, Gigi says that the catwalk is everywhere. "Honestly, the world is your runway," she concludes at the end of the clip, before almost taking a tumble. But don't worry, she recovers in true supermodel fashion.

