Joey Feek and Rory prepare for the Grammys and Valentine's Day

Grammy-nominated artists Joey and Rory Feek are gearing up for Monday’s big awards show. While the country duo finally earned their first nomination for best country duo performance this year, they will be watching the award show from Alexandria, Indiana, where Joey remains in hospice battling cancer.

“[We will] gather around Joey’s bed and turn the tv-in-the-corner on and watch the Grammy Awards – Joey’s mama and daddy and her three sisters and their kids – all of us having a big-time together,” Rory wrote on his blog This Life I Live on Friday. “We’ll watch the presenters and performances and scan the cutaways to the audience for our daughters and our manager in the sea of people dressed-to-the-nines for the big night.”

He added, “We will smile at each other and wonder how in the world we got so blessed. How we’ve come so far without going anywhere at all.”

Photo: WireImage

In his new post, the 49-year-old revealed that his ailing wife purchased him an airline ticket to attend the awards show, however he “cancelled” it. Joey, he revealed is “very fragile right now.” Rory said, “I can’t leave her. I won’t. I have done many foolish things and made lots of mistakes in my life, but this isn’t going to be one of them. Instead, I will be sitting beside her and cheering on Little Big Town, and Blake Shelton and Charles and all the talented folks who are nominated in our category and others. It’s an honor for us to just be a part of that night, it truly is.”

Going in the couple's place are Rory’s two eldest daughters from a previous relationship, Heidi and Hopie, along with their manager Aaron Carnahan. While Rory admitted that he can't imagine his and Joey's names being called as winners, he said, “But then again, Joey and I also couldn’t have imagined us being where we are at all… the good parts or the bad.”

Rory revealed he will write an acceptance speech, though he said he will run it by his wife as he does with all this blog posts. “She will say “it’s beautiful honey," and then gently point out the words I’ve misspelled and let me know if I’ve left off something important, or am coming across sounding arrogant or insincere,” he said. “I might have the words that bring characters to life. But my wife has the character that brings my words to life.”

Photo: WireImage

Prior to Monday’s show, the couple will celebrate Valentine’s Day. While the doting husband admitted he would like to share a candle-lit dinner, drink red wine and grill rib-eyes with his bride, he said, “Those things aren’t able to happen this year.”

Instead, Rory will take his wife on a trip down memory lane. He said, “My hope this year instead is to hold her hand and take her on a ‘virtual’ walk down memory lane together… with pictures and videos on my laptop.”

“I want to take her back to where our lives first began together, and relive this beautiful journey that God has taken us on… from that first song she heard me sing at the Bluebird cafe, to the last one we sang together as we stood on stage and took our final bow… to the songs that she will leave behind here on earth and the ones she will soon sing for eternity to our sweet Lord in that heavenly choir up yonder,” Rory continued. “And I’m hoping for a few soft kisses. The passion for each other that Joey and I once had has been replaced by the sweetest, gentlest kisses."

He added, “I live for those kisses. They are enough.”