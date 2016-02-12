Alanis Morissette pregnant with second child: See her animated announcement

Alanis Morissette has a bun in the oven! The “Ironic” singer and her husband Mario ‘Souleye’ Treadway are expecting their second child.

The 41-year-old announced the joyous news on her website, Friday. Alanis posted an animated YouTube video titled “Souleye + Ever + me + love = sweetness.” The video features cartoon versions of the musician, Mario and the couple’s 5-year-old son Ever Imre set to a song, which was used to surprise her husband years ago.

Photo: Getty Images

The sweet video concludes with the family viewing a sonogram of their soon-to-be new addition. “The story of my nuclear family in moving pictures, brings us up to this sweet moment,” Alanis captioned the YouTube video.

“[The song was] written, recorded and produced in 6 hours on may 22, 2010 with guy sigsworth, on the sly, to surprise Souleye,” the singer’s site reads. “May this song take on ever-deepening meaning as each year goes.”

Souleye took to his Instagram account to share a link to the announcement video writing, "So heart warming, tear jerking, kind, fun and funny @alanis + me + Ever + love = sweetness." The excited dad included the hashtags "#wow #inlove #family #blessed."

Alanis and her rapper husband tied the knot in June of 2010. The couple welcomed their first child Ever Imrejust a few months later in December.

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT BELOW