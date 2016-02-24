Valentine's Day: How the stars celebrated the day of lovers

The romance was certainly flowing in the celebrity world on February 14, with everyone from Liv Tyler to Alanis Morissette taking to social media to show their appreciation for their other halves and showing off the sweet gifts they received. Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon even renewed their wedding vows! Click through to see some of our favorite star couples sharing the love.
Alanis Morissette: "happy valentine's day sweet love @souleyephotos. this romance has already gone through so many incarnations and we are still, in so many ways, at the beginning. thank you for loving me. xoxo #tothemoonandback"<br /> Photo: © Instagram
Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon revewed their wedding vows on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day and more than 12 years after they got married. The actress, who prepped for her day with the support of Philosophy beauty products, shared this cute picture from the ceremony a day later, writing: "'We are most alive when we're in love.' -John Updike,"<br /> Photo: Instagram
Tyra Banks shared the first picture of her baby boy York on February 14, and wrote: "This is the Happiest Valentine's Day of my life. York, Daddy @erikasla and I send you so much love."<br /> Photo: Instagram
Reese Witherspoon: "Love my sweet husband! #happyvalentinesday "<br /> Photo: Instagram
It looked like Jennifer Aniston had gone to Paris to celebrate the day of lovers with Justin Theroux. She shared this snap and wrote: "#eiffeltower "<br /> Photo: Instagram
Antonio Banderas posted a lovely photo of him and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel.<br /> Photo: Twitter
Wilmer Valderrama: "Tonight is about celebrating the lady I love.. Blessed with our friendship. I love you my Demi. #HappyValentinesDay"<br /> Photo: Twitter
Bruce Willis' wife Emma: "Us getting ready to take our "perfect" family picture  We got the shot but this is Way more us  Happy Valentines Day from ours to yours!! ❤️❤️❤️ #TheaterLife"<br /> Photo: Instagram
Shania Twain: "My husband redecorated for Valentine's Day!!  Sending Love to my fans and friends on this very special day. XO"<br /> Photo: Twitter
Lauren Conrad: "Celebrating 4 wonderful years with my Valentine "<br /> Photo: Instagram
Tennis star Novak Djokovic: "Love is a powerful source of energy, motivation and inspiration. Love yourself, your family&friends, love your life!"<br /> Photo: Twitter
Jessica Simpson was catching some rays with husband Eric Johnson as she wished her followers a "Happy Valentine's Day"<br /> Photo: Instagram
Kim Kardashian: "My Valentine"<br /> Photo: Instagram
Kylie Jenner and Tyga took a helicopter ride on Valentine's Day.<br /> Photo: Instagram
Alessandra Ambrosio: "My Valentine"<br /> Photo: Instagram
Paul McCartney: "Happy World Wide Valentine! #ValentinesDay"<br /> Photo: Twitter
Blac Chyna: "Happy Valentine's Day ❤️☘"<br /> Photo: Instagram
Liv Tyler: "❤️ happy happy Valentine's Day ❤️ give love , warm hearts , let love rule !!! ❤️"<br /> Photo: Instagram
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved