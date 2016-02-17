Inside the Grammys' hottest bashes with Taylor Swift, Zendaya and more

A look at how the stars celebrated music's biggest night at some of the weekend's star-studded events. <br> Photo: Getty/Instagram
Zendaya and Ariana Grande celebrated music's biggest night with top record execs at the Republic Records after party. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pitch perfect! Anna Kendrick celebrated the night at the Universal Music Group’s 2016 Grammy after party presented by American Airlines and Citi. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby bump and husband John Legend during the Sony Music Entertainment 2016 Post-Grammy Reception. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift looked fierce in Balmain with BFF Lorde during the Republic Records Grammy celebration at Hyde. <br> Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Mother Stardust, Lady Gaga and Pamela Anderson capped off the night at the Absolut Elyx hosts Mark Ronson's Grammy's after party at Elyx House in L.A. <br> Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
Zendaya made time for some games at The Weeknd and GQ's post grammy bash. <br> Photo: Instagram/@gq
Dillon Francis got a little carried away while he partied with Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift. <br> Photo: Instagram/@dillonfrancis
DNCE attended the Universal Music Group’s 2016 Grammy after party presented by American Airlines and Citi. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Missy Elliot stole the show during her performance at the Warner Bros Grammys after party. <br> Photo: Instagram/@emilwilbekin
Mark Ronson celebrated his Grammy win at the Absolut Elyx hosts the "Uptown Funk" producer's Grammys after party at Elyx House in L.A. <br> Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
Selfies with the man of the hour! The Weeknd celebrated his big night at the Grammys and his birthday with GQ magazine. <br> Photo: Instagram/gq
Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar celebrated with Swizz Beatz, family and bottles of Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé at the Roosevelt Hotel in L.A. <br> Photo: Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé
Miguel and his fiance Nanzanin Mandi enjoyed goblets of Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé while on the dance floor at the Roosevelt Hotel in L.A. <br> Photo: Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé
Diplo looked extra cool during The Weeknd and GQ's Grammys after party. <br> Photo: Instagram/@gq
Zendaya was escorted by football player Odell Beckham Jr. to the Universal Music Group 2016 Grammy after party presented by American Airlines and Citi. Despite looking cozy together, her dad told TMZ that they are not a couple, but yet "it was an audition." <br> Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson took a break from his daddy duties to party during The Weekend and GQ magazine's Grammys after party. <br> Photo: Instagram/@gq
Russell Simmons and model Lucy McIntosh attended the Universal Music Group 2016 Grammy after party presented by American Airlines and Citi in downtown L.A. <br> Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Justin Bieber and his squad hammed it up for the cameras during The Weeknd and GQ's Grammys after party. <br> Photo: Instagram/gq
Swizz Beatz posed with the man of the hour, Kendrick Lamar, during his Grammys after party. <br> Photo: Instagram/@therealswizz
Russell Wilson and LL Cool J toasted during the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege pre-GRAMMY dinner at Ysabel. <br> Photo: Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Hennessy/AP Images
Kelly Rowland showed off plenty of leg during the Delta Air Lines' “Sites and Sounds” party at NeueHouse Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Chris Rock, Malaak Compton-Rock, Caitlyn Jenner and Candis Cayne were all smiles during the the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ciara and Russell Wilson turned heads at the Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege pre-GRAMMY dinner at Ysabel. <br> Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision for Hennessy/AP Images
Ariel Winter was ready to fly during the Delta Air Lines, party at NeueHouse Hollywood. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Justin Bieber performed alongside Jamie Foxx during his pre-Grammys bash at 1Oak in L.A. <br> Photo: Tony Nungaray
Luke Bryan couldn't believe Rihanna was right next to him at the MusiCares event. <br> Photo: Getty Images
James Bay and Meghan Trainor found time for a quick photo backstage during the the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recorded a cute selfie video during the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves and Chloe Grace Moretz looked chic during Creators Party, presented by Spotify at Cicada in L.A. <br> Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Kitty Purry
Katy Perry and Ariana Grande attended The Creators Party, presented by Spotify at Cicada in L.A. <br> Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for Kitty Purry
Christina Aguilera looked dazzling in Kylie Cosmetics while posing with her leading man, Matthew Rutler during the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani packed on the PDA during the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Ali Landry couldn’t resist this instagrammable moment at the Essentia Water hydration station at a pre-Grammy’s party. <br> Photo: Getty Images for BMF media
CeeLo Green deejayed with fiancee Shani James by his side at the Candy Crush Jelly themed Primary Wave pre-Grammy party <br> Photo: Getty Images
