Pregnant Chrissy Teigen jokes her unborn daughter 'might be a nightmare'

When it comes to their impending bundle of joy, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are preparing themselves for the worst. While attending the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, the expectant mom told Entertainment Tonight that her unborn daughter, “Might be a nightmare. We don't know.”

She continued, “Everyone just assumes she'll be the sweetest thing on the planet [but] she might be a little hard."

The future parents stepped out for the Grammys on Monday Photo: Getty Images

The “All of Me” singer also revealed that he’s “working on” a song for when his little girl arrives. Chrissy explained, “We need to figure out her attitude first.”

And when it comes to picking a name for their daughter, the parents-to-be have yet to narrow down their list. "We've written a few," the Sports Illustrated model said. "We have maybe 10 options we just switch through. We can't pick. We've got to see her." John added, "We'll pick when we see her.”

As the couple waits for their baby to arrive before summer, John admitted to E! News, "We don't really know what to expect, so we're kind of just like, I don't know, we'll see!" Chrissy chimed in, "We're going to let it happen! She's going to fall right out and then we're done!"

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Exclusive Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EMM Group

Chrissy and her GRAMMY-winning husband announced that they were expecting their first child back in October after struggling to get pregnant for sometime. On Sunday, the cookbook author revealed on the red carpet that her pal Kim Kardashian, who also struggled to conceive her second child, offered her “fertility” advice.

"Kim gave me advice from even before we started," the 30-year-old shared. "Fertility, everything. She's been here the entire time, the entire process!" Chrissy has previously revealed that the reality star has given her maternity fashion tips when it comes to dressing her growing baby bump.

As for advice from Kanye West? John admitted the rapper said, “Ask Kim.”