Joey Feek's Valentine's Day and Grammys were extra special thanks to husband Rory

First-time nominees Joey and Rory Feek watched the 58th annual GRAMMY Awards live from Alexandria, Indiana on Monday night with one of their biggest fans — their nearly 2-year-old daughter Indiana Feek. Ahead of the show, Rory shared a photo of his youngest daughter getting herself GRAMMY-ready to watch the awards with her family.

Attached to the photo he penned, “Indy getting her hair done by her Aunts for Grammy watching w her mama and papa tonight (if it's not past her bedtime).”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

Rory revealed last week on his blog, This Life I Live, that he would not leave his "very fragile" wife's side to attend the show in California. Instead, going in the couple’s place were Rory’s two eldest daughters from a previous relationship, Heidi and Hopie, along with their manager Aaron Carnahan.

"[We will] gather around Joey’s bed and turn the tv-in-the-corner on and watch the Grammy Awards – Joey’s mama and daddy and her three sisters and their kids – all of us having a big-time together,” the 49-year-old wrote of his GRAMMY plans last week. “We’ll watch the presenters and performances and scan the cutaways to the audience for our daughters and our manager in the sea of people dressed-to-the-nines for the big night.”

While the couple lost best country duo performance to Little Big Town, Rory admitted last week that they were “blessed” to have been nominated. He said, “We will smile at each other and wonder how in the world we got so blessed. How we’ve come so far without going anywhere at all.”

Photo: Facebook.com/JoeyandRory

Prior to Monday’s big award show, Rory celebrated Valentine’s Day with his ailing wife in her hospice bed. Posting a photo of the two sharing a kiss, he wrote, “Happy Valentine's Day my love.” In the picture Joey is seen dolled up with earrings, wearing a corsage on her right hand while a beautiful Valentine’s Day spread was put in front of her.

On Friday, Rory shared his plans for the romantic holiday revealing, “I’m hoping for a few soft kisses. The passion for each other that Joey and I once had has been replaced by the sweetest, gentlest kisses."

He added, “I live for those kisses. They are enough.”