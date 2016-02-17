Ryan Reynolds interviews Hugh Jackman and gives an update on daughter James

James Reynolds knows exactly who her daddy is! While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the 14-month-old’s father Ryan Reynolds revealed that his Deadpool costume, which conceals his face, did not fool his little girl.

The 39-year-old star said, “She sees me all over the place because right now the “Deadpool” advertising is everywhere. So when we go to New York City, it’s on top of the cab and she’ll be like, 'Dada. Dada. Dada. Dada.' I don’t know how... I mean, I’m in a mask, but yeah she knows that’s me.”

“Obviously you’ve worn [the costume] around the house,” host Ellen DeGeneres said. Ryan jokingly responded, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. Only Wednesday nights.”

While on the show, the proud dad also shared milestone updates on his and Blake Lively’s only child, revealing, “She is running around talking and having a ball.... She has a few words in her vocabulary."

The Deadpool actor recently revealed that growing up as the youngest of four brothers fueled his desire to one day have a daughter. He told Entertainment Weekly radio, “When I was a kid, my dad, he was a real strict guy. My brothers and I, we would destroy the house. That's part of the reason I don't want boys ... I just want the house to be normal.”

And when it comes to parenting, the movie star admitted, “I love it. I truly worship that kid.” Ryan added, "She has me so far wrapped around her finger, it's dumb. She says 'Dada' and I will walk through a cement wall to get to her. It's crazy."

The dad-of-one is used to being in the hot seat when it comes to answering questions about his personal life, but the actor recently turned the tables and decided to crash and conduct his own interview with Hugh Jackman. The former X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-stars reunited at a press junket for Hugh's new film Eddie the Eagle.

"Some of these questions I may have written before I saw the movie,” Ryan confessed. He then proceeded to ask the Australian actor questions including, “Do you do all your own acting?"

"If they're sex scenes, I do them," Hugh replied. "It's key to a good marriage."

By the end, Ryan admitted, "That was honestly my favorite interview I've ever given," before being reminded by Hugh it's the only one he's ever given. The Deadpool star responded, "And it will be the last!"

