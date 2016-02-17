Yolanda Hadid on dropping Foster and whether she approves of Bella and Gigi's relationships

Yolanda Foster is beginning her life as a single woman with a new, familiar last name. The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills, who announced her divorce from husband David Foster back in December, revealed that she is dropping his last name and is instead reverting back to her first husband’s, Mohamed Hadid.

The reality star and her former spouse, whom she was married to from 1994-2000, share three children together — Anwar, Bella and Gigi Hadid. “I talked about it with my kids. I never dropped the name Hadid because I have three children by that last name,” Yolanda said on Tuesday, while appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

Gigi, Anwar, Yolanda and Bella Hadid Photo: WireImage

She continued, “I asked the kids, ‘Should I go back to van den Herik?’ and they said, ‘No. You’re our mommy and we have the same last name.’”

While the mom-of-three is in the process of divorcing her music composer husband of four years, it appears the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree with her daughters and their love lives. The blossoming supermodels are both dating musicians.

When it come to Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik and Bella’s relationship with The Weeknd, Yolanda admitted, ”You can’t tell your daughters who to date. You know, it’s their choice, and I support them in whatever their choices are and pray for the best.”

Though she said, “It’s their choice as long as they treat my daughters with great respect and you know, love them. It’s all good for me.”