Kate Hudson calls Nick Jonas 'a sweetheart' and a 'great guy'

Kate Hudson has nothing but kind words to say about Nick Jonas. During an appearance on Tuesday on CBS This Morning, the 36-year-old called the 23-year-old singer “a sweetheart.”

"He's a great guy," she told Gayle King. And if she had to pick between the musician's hit songs, “Chains” or “Jealous,” the mom-of-two admitted she’d pick “Chains.”

Riding the Jonas coattails on the morning show, host Charlie Rose asked the actress what Nick would say about her, to which she replied, “Apparently that we have a beautiful connection!"

Kate was of course referencing Nick’s Complex magazine interview. In the publication’s February/March issue, the "Levels" singer revealed he and the actress “had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful."

While the Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body author managed to skirt around questions surrounding her rumored relationship, she did end the interview saying, “I’m having a great time.” She added, “I’m pretty happy.” Earlier this week on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the Kung Fu Panda 3 star said that she is single.

The actress probably has her new mantra "why not" to thank for that. "I think I spent a lot of my time in my life being very sort of political and careful about things that I've said or things that I'm doing and worrying about what people are going to think," Kate revealed. "At the end of the day I just want to do things...why not?"