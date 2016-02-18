Blake Lively admits that she 'did not wake up like this' while shoe shopping in NYC

Blake Lively, you're still flawless! The 28-year-old actress shared a picture of herself leaving the Christian Louboutin store in Soho on Thursday morning wearing shades and a low-cut red dress, her hair cascading perfectly over her shoulders. But unlike some stars who might act like it's just a typical day in the life, the actress reminded fans that a lot of work went into her style, posting the glam pic with the caption, "I did not wake up like this."

Blake posted this pic of herself on Istagram, captioning it "I did not wake up like this" Photo: Getty Images

In the pic Ryan Reynolds' leading lady shared on her Instagram,the Gossip Girl star is seen leaving the luxury shoe store wearing studded black Louboutin pumps.

While in the store, Blake had some fun with a particular pair of heels: the $895 Cross Blake, which she called her "shoe baby" in another funny Instagram photo.

"Shoe shopping--I look at the name of the pump: it's doggone called the Cross Blake!! So there you go @amberrosetamblyn David Cross and I FINALLY have a shoe baby! It's kinda like finding your porn star name, but different," the actress captioned the pic of her modeling the elegant black pump.

Blake has been busy on her stylish feet this week. On Wednesday, she spent some quality time with her "mama arm candy" at the Michael Kors fashion show.

It's no surprise that the mommy to little James spent some quality time in the shoe store. Earlier this month, Blake showed off her massive shoe closet, complete with a blessing from the saint of the fashion world.

Blake recently shared a pic of her impressive shoe closet on Instagram Photo: Instagram/@blakelively

"@ashleylongshoreart has blessed me with the Saint of Fashion, to watch over my style choices...ALWAYS. No pressure," she captioned the pic of the custom made Anna Wintour rosary.

Blake will forever be style goals.