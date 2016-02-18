Katie Holmes on which 'Dawson's Creek' co-star was a better kisser, Pacey or Dawson

Katie Holmes isn’t one to kiss and tell – or is she? While visiting The Late Late Show on Wednesday, the 37-year-old played coy when asked by host James Corden which of her Dawson's Creek co-stars, James Van Der Beek or Joshua Jackson, was a better kisser.

“I can’t,” Katie exclaimed – most likely because she dated Joshua in the past. The mom-of-one revealed in a 1998 Rolling Stone cover story that her co-star [Joshua] was her “first love.”

Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek Photos: Getty Images

Skirting the uncomfortable question, Katie asked James, “Who do you think?” "I think Der Beek, because I would get straight up in his grill,” the host replied.

Fellow guest Ryan Reynolds also offered his two-cents on the discussion admitting, "I went to high school with Josh, and I can tell you right now, he's a terrific kisser.” A laughing Katie said, "Well, I mean if he says so.”

"So it's affirmative!" James proclaimed. "Pacey's [Joshua] better than Dawson [James]! I can't believe it!”

'Dawson's Creek' co-stars Katie and Joshua Photo: Getty Images

While it’s possible that Joshua might have been the better kisser, he certainly wasn’t Katie’s first. The Touched with Fire star opened up about the first kiss she shared at 18 years old on the teen drama series with a guest star, calling it "good."

"It's so awkward because with a first kiss in [real] life, if it doesn't go well you're kind of like, 'Oh I gotta get home,' or 'thanks.' You never have to deal with that person," she said. "But on screen, you're gonna have to have lunch and you'll probably have to work together tomorrow, so it's a little bit awkward.”

Katie recently admitted that a reboot for her hit show, Dawson's Creek, won't be happening. "When I look back at the show, it had a certain charm that was available. It was before the Internet really took over, it was before iPhones, it was before this kind of new form of communication and it had this certain feeling that was of the ’90s,” she said. “I don’t think that in today’s world, you could achieve that same kind of feeling.”

