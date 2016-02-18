Victoria Beckham admits 4-year-old daughter Harper is 'incredibly chic'

Like mother, like daughter. When Victoria Beckham is your mom, you are essentially bound for chicness, so it should come as no surprise that Harper Beckham is following in the former Spice Girls' fashionable footsteps.

"Harper is incredibly chic and wears some incredibly sweet things,” the designer told the the International New York Times at her New York Fashion Week show.

While Victoria is used to compiling looks with her VB collection, the 41-year-old revealed that her daughter puts together her own outfits. “[Harper’s] a very stylish little thing with her own sense of how she wants to dress,” the mom-of-four revealed. "She tends to choose exactly what she wears herself.”

The stylish tot even has a full-time blog titled Harper Beckham, devoted to the 4-year-old’s looks. Upon learning of the site, Victoria admitted, “That’s quite amazing. I had no idea. And perhaps a little odd.”

She added, “I suppose it says a lot about the world we are living in today. And yet it doesn’t surprise me."

The littlest Beckham is known for her designer threads, which include Chloé, Marc Jacobs, Burberry and Stella McCartney. Last year Victoria sold 25 of the toddler’s cutest looks to raise money for the charity Save the Children. While Harper had no problem parting with some of her designer pieces, there is one item in her closet she won't be letting go of any time soon.

Victoria revealed, "More than anything, she loves her football jersey.”

The budding fashionista made her New York Fashion Week round earlier this week attending her mother’s fall collection along with her father David Beckham and three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. Victoria shared a photo on Instagram of her chic little girl’s ensemble prior to the show. For the occasion, the stylish toddler donned a burberry dress paired with patent Gucci shoes and her hair pulled back into two sleek braided pigtails.