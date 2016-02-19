Kanye West has a sweet message for his and Kim Kardashian's daughter North

Kanye West has had a rollercoaster week, but after everything he’s said and tweeted, the singer knows what’s important. The Life of Pablo artist took to his Twitter account to share a photo of his little girl North West.

Posting a photo of his and Kim Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter, Kanye simply wrote, “My Heart.” The sweet black and white photo was taken during Kanye’s Yeezy Season 3 show during New York Fashion Week.

The stylish tot was photographed wearing her white ensemble by Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and her designer father. The 38-year-old rapper is already at work on his Yeezy Season 4 collection. On Thursday he shared a photo of a premiere vision card writing, “Season 4 begins. Première Vision.”

Later in the day, Kanye shared another picture that was this time serving as inspiration for his fourth collection, featuring a bird on a branch. Attached to the photo he wrote, “Loving this mood for SEASON 4.”

Loving this mood for SEASON 4 pic.twitter.com/HIq32PbMoc — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 19, 2016

Kanye’s recent tweets have been a change of pace from his posts over the course of the last week in which he tweeted he was $53 million in debt. On February 13, he wrote, “I write this to you my brothers while still 53 million dollars in personal debt... Please pray we overcome... This is my true heart...”

Kanye continued, “Yes I am personally rich and I can buy furs and houses for my family but I need access to more money in order to bring more beautiful ideas to the world. If I spent my money on my ideas I could not afford to take care of my family. I am in a place that so many artists end up.”

The artist added, “My dreams brought me into debt and I’m close to seeing the light of day…” A day later, the musician tweeted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting a loan. He said, “Mark Zuckerberg invest 1 billion dollars into Kanye West ideas.”

Photo: Getty Images For MTV

While Mark has yet to publicly respond to Kanye’s multiple pleas, the rapper did reply to Taylor Swift's Grammy speech, which indirectly called him out. The "Gold Digger" rapper took credit for Taylor’s fame in a derogatory lyric from his new song “Famous,” which resulted in the 26-year-old saying, "There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame, but if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going."

When asked by reporters at LAX if Taylor should have shown him more respect he said, "No. It’s like, I want the best for that person, but there’s people going through real issues out here. There's people that's out of work. There's people in debt that can't make it out of the debt. There's people that's in debt that don't have a shoe. There's people that are in debt that don't have a hit album out, also."

He added, "I don’t think people care about me or her in that way. People care about their families, their kids. If you like my music, listen to it. If you like her music, listen to it.”